Yehan Jehan's 'Invisible Friends' Is An Enticing Curiosity

Yehan Jehan can only do things his own way.

Born in London to a Bosnian family, his parents instilled a deep and abiding love for classical music.

Uncovering pop during his teens, the two meshed together to form something unique, and completely curious.

New single 'Invisible Friends' is another chapter in his work, out now on Aphrodite - a label kicked off by Alexander Waldron, co-founder of the Greco-Roman imprint.

Now based in Paris, Yehan recruits his sister Zadi for the bouncy new single, an outrageous piece of future funk with a deeply addictive quality.

Out now, 'Invisible Friends' comes with a strikingly stylish video, one that encompasses the teen weirdness that drives films such as Donnie Darko and Napoleon Dynamite.

Produced and directed by Yehan Jehan himself, the songwriter worked alongside Camille Luciani on the clip.

Check it out now.

Catch Yehan Jehan at London's Waiting Room on March 17th - tickets HERE.

