Yebba's 'Distance' Is A Soulful Treasure

American vocalist Yebba returns with new single 'Distance'.

The songwriter has been steeped in music for her entire life, a songwriter and arrange who came of age around gospel music.

A sought after vocalist, Yebba has worked with everyone from Stormzy to A Tribe Called Quest, writing her own material in the process.

With a Grammy award already in her possession 2020 promises much, starting with new single 'Distance'.

A sign of her reputation within American music, the single is produced by Mark Ronson and recorded alongside The Roots, working from New York's iconic Electric Lady Studio.

A soulful treasure, 'Distance' is a phenomenal exhibition of Yebba's dramatic vocal ability.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

