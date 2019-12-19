Yeasayer Have Split Up

Brooklyn art-rock group Yeasayer have decided to split.

The band have released five full studio albums, with their latest - the remarkable 'Erotic Reruns' - landing earlier this year (Clash review ).

It seems that their time together has run out, however, with Yeasayer confirming that they are to part company.

"It is a decision that has not been made lightly or swiftly," they comment, "but the three of us agree that it is the right one at the right time".

Check out their farewell statement below.

