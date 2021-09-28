Years & Years Launches New Album 'Night Call'

Years & Years will release new album 'Night Call' on January 7th.

The project recently trimmed down to an Olly Alexander solo endeavour, and something new is on the horizon.

'Night Call' will be released on January 7th, and Olly kicks off the project with pulsating, illicit disco thrill 'Crave'.

Out now, the single is an addictive return, with the video featuring some of Olly's casting colleagues from the multiple award-winning drama It's A Sin.

A daring return, 'Crave' is about leaning into submission, with Olly labelling it “a playful way of inhabiting the deranged sexual energy I’ve always wanted. In the past I felt like I’ve been dominated by toxic relationships, and I felt like it would be fun to turn it on its head.”

A risqué piece of kinky club-focussed pop music, you can check it out below.

- - -