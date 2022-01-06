Yeah Yeah Yeahs Image

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce New Album 'Cool It Down'

Yeah!
Robin Murray
News
01 · 06 · 2022

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 01 · 06 · 2022
0

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have laid out plans for new album 'Cool It Down'.

The record is out on September 30th, and it follows a run of trans-Atlantic tour dates from the Brooklyn trio.

Karen O, Nick Zinner, and Brian Chase re-convene, completing work on their first album since 2013's unjustly overlooked 'Mosquito'.

New single 'Spitting Off The Edge Of The World' is online now, a barbed piece of synth-laden songwriting that features guest vocals from Perfume Genius.

Says Karen O: “I see the younger generations staring down this threat, and they’re standing on the edge of a precipice, confronting what’s coming with anger and defiance... It’s galvanizing, and there’s hope there.”

Produced by Dave Sitek, the video was directed by Cody Critcheloe - trivia note, the film maker directed Perfume Genius' 'Queen' video, and also designed the artwork for Yeah Yeah Yeahs' debut album 'Fever To Tell'.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Spitting Off the Edge of the World feat. Perfume Genius
Lovebomb
Wolf
Fleez
Burning
Blacktop
Different
Today
Mars

- - -

Photo Credit: David Black

Yeah Yeah Yeahs
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next