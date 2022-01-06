Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce New Album 'Cool It Down'

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have laid out plans for new album 'Cool It Down'.

The record is out on September 30th, and it follows a run of trans-Atlantic tour dates from the Brooklyn trio.

Karen O, Nick Zinner, and Brian Chase re-convene, completing work on their first album since 2013's unjustly overlooked 'Mosquito'.

New single 'Spitting Off The Edge Of The World' is online now, a barbed piece of synth-laden songwriting that features guest vocals from Perfume Genius.

Says Karen O: “I see the younger generations staring down this threat, and they’re standing on the edge of a precipice, confronting what’s coming with anger and defiance... It’s galvanizing, and there’s hope there.”

Produced by Dave Sitek, the video was directed by Cody Critcheloe - trivia note, the film maker directed Perfume Genius' 'Queen' video, and also designed the artwork for Yeah Yeah Yeahs' debut album 'Fever To Tell'.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Spitting Off the Edge of the World feat. Perfume Genius

Lovebomb

Wolf

Fleez

Burning

Blacktop

Different

Today

Mars

- - -

Photo Credit: David Black