Ybañez Shares Beautiful New Single 'Slushie'

Ybañez has spent years working as a collaborator, a studio figure involved in numerous different projects.

Now, though, he's ready to go it alone. Beautiful electronics permeate his songwriting, matching classic tropes to some dazzling displays of sonic futurism.

Reminiscent at times of James Blake or even Moses Sumney's startling catalogue, Ybañez is moving in his own lane.

New single 'Slushie' is out now, and it's a superb display of the potent musicality that drives this Brooklyn based talent.

It's a song "about introversion, disassociation, emotional compartmentalisation and the blissful ignorance of living in your own bubble."

"It’s a story told from two perspectives - one in which you’re completely honest with yourself, your motivations and intentions and another in which you block out all the negative thoughts. For me, the latter is always easier and usually more fun… until it isn’t."

A sign of what to expect from his new EP, 'Slushie' comes with a neat, DIY, rather intimate visualiser.

Tune in now.

'Too Quiet' EP will be released on December 2nd.

