Yazz Ahmed Shares Hypnotic New Song 'Lahan al​-​Mansour'

Acclaimed trumpet player and composer Yazz Ahmed has shared her hypnotic new track 'Lahan al​-​Mansour'.

The open-minded, highly creative jazz musician fuses her British and Bahraini heritage, producing something remarkable in the process.

Second album 'La Saboteuse' became a breakout moment of sorts, with Yazz Ahmed gaining a nomination at the Jazz FM Awards shortly afterwards.

IXCHEL Collective will handle the composer's third album, with new project 'Polyhymnia' set to land on October 11th.

The album will come wrapped in packaging designed by Sophie Bass, while the deluxe vinyl package also features a 12 page booklet featuring Sophie’s art and the stories behind the music.

Extraordinary new song 'Lahan al​-​Mansour' is online now, a lengthy excursion that nods towards the Middle East, contemporary club culture, and jazz greats.

Effortlessly beautiful, you can tune in now.

<a href="http://yazzahmed.bandcamp.com/track/lahan-al-mansour">Lahan al-Mansour by Yazz Ahmed</a>

Related: Next Wave - Yazz Ahmed

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.