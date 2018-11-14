Yazmin Lacey, Ruby Rushton, Emma-Jean Thackray For Balamii Summer Series

An impressive line-up has been announced for Balamii Radio’s Summer Series – a string of live shows in July, celebrating London’s young, vibrant music scene.

The South London radio station’s series will take place in the gardens of the Horniman Museum, around the corner from its studio in Peckham, is free of charge – making it accessible to all.

It features the best in live jazz and soul music from a range of young London artists, like neo-soul singer Yazmin Lacey, the Tenderlonious-led jazz outfit Ruby Rushton, and trumpeter, composer and producer Emma-Jean Thackray.

“We're very much looking forward to this year’s Summer Series at The Horniman Museum,” says Balamii founder James Browing. “Last year’s series at Beckenham Place Mansion was one of the best things we've worked on at Balamii and we're going to build on its success. The events will be held in the gardens of the museum, at the bandstand overlooking the whole of South London."

“The aim of these events is to highlight the wealth of talent coming out of London and beyond right now. It's an exciting time for young musicians in London and we're really excited to host such talented newcomers in a truly special setting.”

Originally founded as an event series, Balamii went on air as a radio station three years ago and now hosts regular shows from rising star Oscar Jerome, positive femme identity collective BBZ, grime producer Riz La Teef, Pxssy Palace founder Nadine Artois, Chaos In The CBD and many more from its location in Holdrons Arcade on Peckham’s Rye Lane.

The Balamii Summer Series will run every Thursday evening throughout July 2019 at The Horniman Museum and Gardens. The Victorian museum includes internationally important collections of anthropology and musical instruments, as well as an acclaimed aquarium, a Butterfly House and natural history collection.

The events kick off on 4th July, which will see Emma-Jean Thackray and Project Hilts take the stage.

Find listings below, and more information here .

4th July: Balamii presents Emma-Jean Thackray and Project Hilts

11th July: Balamii presents Ruby Rushton and Lucy Lu

18th July: Balamii presents Yazmin Lacey and Saul

25th July: Balamii presents a very special secret headliner and George Riley

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.