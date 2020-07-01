Yazmin Lacey Charms On New Single 'Not Today Mate'

Yazmin Lacey has shared her new single 'Not Today Mate' - tune in now.

The vocalist was brought up in East London, before life took her to her current base of Nottingham.

Impressing with each passing release, this Future Bubblers graduate effortlessly fuses jazz, neo-soul, and R&B textures to produce something beguiling.

A new EP is forthcoming, with Yazmin sharing her gorgeous single 'Not Today Mate'.

Charming and honest, her highly relatable lyricism is infused with that stellar vocal, so pointed, and so velvet-smooth.

Tune in now.

Catch Yazmin Lacey at the following shows:

February

5 Brighton Green Door Store

6 London Omeara

7 Manchester Yes

8 Nottingham Peggy’s Skylight

