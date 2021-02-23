Yaya Bey Signs To Big Dada, Details New EP

Yaya Bey has signed to Big Dada and laid out plans for her new EP.

The songwriter's excellent 2020 release 'Madison Tapes' rightly won attention, and she's followed this by signing to the freshly relaunched UK stable.

Out on April 9th, new EP 'The Things I Can't Take With Me' is a stopping off point on her journey, and it's led by a brilliant new single.

Soft and soulful, the supple elements of 'fxck it then' are infused with a jazz sensibility that puts us in mind of those long romantic New York summers.

Out now, 'fxck it then' balances nimble beauty with explicit lyricism, as Yaya preens: "I'm a bad bitch..."

Morgan B. Powell directs the video, a Super 8 affair that features styling from Alexea Brown.

“The video was a true labor of love,” Yaya Bey says, describing the visuals as “an ode to hood joints.”

Tune in now.

'The Things I Can't Take With Me' EP will be released on April 9th.

Photo Credit: Andres Norwood

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.