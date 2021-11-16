Yaya Bey Returns With New Single 'made this on the spot'

Yaya Bey has shared her new single 'made this on the spot'.

The Big Dada aligned artist is on a creative roll right now, following the release of her EP ‘The Things I Can’t Take With Me’.

Alongside this, Yaya shared a revelatory essay on Big Dada's new editorial site - titled Why we owe the hood everything... I'll get to that eventually you can find it HERE.

New single 'made this on the spot' comes from a very raw situation, and it finds Yaya Bey working alongside fellow artist V.C.R.

Yaya comments...

"'made this on the spot' is a song that’s still pretty painful to talk about. It’s a confusing situation honestly. Relationships go through so many transitions and the in-between phases can be really difficult. That’s the best I can say about this song."



Photo Credit: Andres Norwood

