Yaya Bey Announces New Album 'Remember Your North Star'

Yaya Bey will release new album 'Remember Your North Star' on June 17th.

The R&B talent has built a slim but formidable catalogue, culminating in her linking up alongside Big Dada in 2021.

Releasing an outstanding EP, Yaya Bey follows this with news of her incoming LP. 'Remember Your North Star' is out on June 17th, melding together aspects of soul, jazz, and reggae into her powerful R&B mixture.

New single 'Keisha' is online now, and it's about claiming self-love - a key theme on the album as a whole. “I saw a tweet that said, ‘Black women have never seen healthy love or have been loved in a healthy way.’ That's a deep wound for us. Then I started to think about our responses to that as Black women,” Bey says. “So this album is kind of my thesis. Even though we need to be all these different types of women, ultimately we do want love: love of self and love from our community. The album is a reminder of that goal.”

Yaya Bey took charge of the visuals, and they represent part of her urge to be free. She says: "This video is my declaration that this is my season to be with me. I am free and sovereign..."

