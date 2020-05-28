YASSiN's 'Take My Time' Searches For An Escape Route

YASSiN uses music as a means to transport himself to another realm.

As a songwriter, there's something a little magical about the Toronto songwriter's work, an approach that allowed his recent single 'No Flowers' to go viral.

Each new release opens another door, with new single 'Take Me Time' offering an escape route out of quarantine dystopia.

Written during a period of lockdown, it's a self-described "dreamer's song" with YASSiN's vocal offset by work from guest Sean Terrio.

YASSiN explains...

"''Take My Time' was written in the early months of quarantine, on a dark rainy day. I wrote this song as an escape from the circumstances of the world. It is a love song that embodies the pure joy of being with someone you love. It has a hint of silliness to it."

"It is a dreamer's song about forgetting the complications of the world and feeling free with your partner. I say at the beginning of the track 'Maybe stand a little closer...' which is something I hope people do when they dance to this one. It's also me dreaming of the day where we don't have to be six feet apart from each other."

"This song to me is about true love that you'd spend a life waiting for, hope that gets you up and has you moving forward even in bleak days, and pure ridiculous fun."

Tune in now.

