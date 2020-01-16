Yanó Rude's 'Kalash Passion' Is An Afro-Soul Wonder

Yanó Rude has shared his new single 'Kalash Passion'.

The multi-hyphenate creative is part of a wave of energy within the Gambian diaspora, a path that has taken him across the ocean to Atlanta.

Immersing himself in the Southern hip-hop hub, his afro-fusion sound draws on his heritage while accepting these new experiences.

Soulful new single 'Kalash Passion' is a case in point, matching a rhythmic kick to that neat, pointed vocal.

The model and songwriter explains: “I was always around music since I was younger you know, being dragged to parties at five, six years old because Mum was not going to miss out and also learning about my tradition. I’ve got bare uncles that are drummers spreading throughout Sweden, Norway, Spain, Senegal, Gambia, Germany and more.”

Tune in now.

Yanó Rude will release his debut EP 'Kalashion' on August 27th via creative house Other Side.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Mackayi

