Yammerer's 'Airport' Is An Exhilarating Ride

Post-punk as a term is wildly overused.

That said, there are points where it comes in handy - pinning down groups whose sound is infuriatingly difficult to discern.

Yammerer issue this steady flow of ideas, barbed riffs, tumbling rhythms, and vocal contortions.

So, post-punk it is, then. New EP 'Reality Escape Resort' is out on November 22nd, ushered out into the world through Restless Bear Records.

You can pre-order it HERE , while Clash is able to share new cut 'Airport'.

Stripped from the EP, it recalls everyone from Gang Of Four to early Wire via Minutemen or even elements of Fugazi in its taut splendour.

Lyrically it dwells on matter obtuse and surreal, rendering the mundane in magical terms, this head-long rush of frenetic ideas.

Tune in now.

