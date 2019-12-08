Yammerer Explore Communication Breakdown On 'Y Ffves HÆD'

Clash caught Liverpool International Music Festival recently, a superb cross-section of both international and local acts.

Of the new breed, Yammerer captured our attention, with an intense but endearingly open live performance.

New EP 'Reality Escape Resort' lands on October 11th, with new single 'Y Ffves HÆD' - it means, the Wife's Head - out on August 19th.

It's a tale of communication breakdown, with the high-energy vocals and overlapping guitar lines resulting in something truly enticing.

Existing on their own terms, 'Y Ffves HÆD' finds Yammerer launching themselves head-first into uncharted waters.

Tune in now.

Catch Yammerer at the following shows:

October

5 Liverpool All Dayer Vinyl Pre Launch

12 London Shacklewell Arms

26 Manchester Deco Records All Dayer

November

2 Liverpool Handyman

16 Chester St Mary’s Church

