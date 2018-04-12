Yamaneko To Soundtrack New Documentary About Southbank Skaters

Yamaneko is set to soundtrack new documentary You Can Make History.

The producer has embarked on his first score project, helping to soundtrack an incoming feature length film.

You Can Make History focusses on the skating community that has built up around the Southbank building in London, and their battle to stave off development.

The new score features previously unheard music from Yamaneko, said to range from his grime-leaning instrumentals through to more left field, beatless compositions.

Directed by Dan Buck Joyce, You Can Make History will be given a full release later this year.

Here's a trailer...

Photo Credit: Eleanor Howard

