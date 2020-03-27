Yamaneko Collaborator Rimplton Shares 'Ear Down'

Rimplton embraces the skeletal, deeply alien aspects of instrumental grime to pursue a highly solitary aesthetic.

First reaching prominence thanks to his work alongside Yamaneko - the two worked on a piece for the latter's 'Pixel Wave Embrace' - his own work is situated in a highly distinct universe.

Refusing to be hemmed in by expectations, his take on soundsystem culture seems to use bass weight as an entrance point into the uncanny.

New EP 'Low Oxy' is out now on 1000 Doors, with lead track 'Ear Down' being placed online for fans to share.

Distinctly ethereal while having elements of grime's concrete futurism, 'Ear Down' dips into the producer's recent life, and some highly personal struggles.

He comments...

"Made over period of medical issues, Ear Down was the process of learning how to remain calm against frustration as the world faded out of hearing range. Peaceful yet furious, it is a tune about loss, and staying strong whilst feeling defeated."

"Influences: the NHS. Severe tinnitus. Ruff Sqwad."

Tune in now.

