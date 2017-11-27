Yamaneko Announces New EP, Live Show

Yamaneko is set to release new EP 'Afterglow' on August 30th.

The London producer applies the same exacting perfectionism to every project that bears his name, a slim but inspired catalogue of ambient excursions into the club culture's left field.

New EP 'Afterglow' is his next step, dropping via Local Action later this month.

Pre-orders are available, with Yamaneko sharing new cut 'Second Encounter' - evolving patiently, almost stubbornly, it's a wonderfully idiosyncratic piece of sound.

Tune in now.

<a href="http://yamaneko.bandcamp.com/album/afterglow">Afterglow by Yamaneko</a>

Alongside this Yamaneko has outlined plans for his first ever live show. Taking place at Peckham's Rye Wax venue - surely his spiritual home by now? - it takes place on September 19th.

Photo Credit: Eleanor Howard

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.