Yamaneko Announces New EP 'Kaizo Nanadaru'

It lands later this month...
Robin Murray
News
16 · 11 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 16 · 11 · 2020
0

Yamaneko will release new EP 'Kaizo Nanadaru' on November 27th.

The London based producer has developed a singular catalogue, uniting ambient elements with deconstructed club tropes.

An instrumentalist with a singular voice, Yamaneko hits up 1000 Doors for his latest release.

New EP 'Kaizo Nanadaru' is out on November 27th, a seven track that adds another layer to his work.

Available to pre-order HERE, it's preceded by new cut 'Chūnibyō' Tracing his keygen influences, the tones and melodies contain hints of Japanese culture - Kaizo Nanadaru itself translates to ‘seven reconstructed (or hacked) waterfalls’.

Tune in now.

 

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

Yamaneko
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next