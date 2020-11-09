Yamaneko Announces New EP 'Kaizo Nanadaru'

Yamaneko will release new EP 'Kaizo Nanadaru' on November 27th.

The London based producer has developed a singular catalogue , uniting ambient elements with deconstructed club tropes.

An instrumentalist with a singular voice, Yamaneko hits up 1000 Doors for his latest release.

New EP 'Kaizo Nanadaru' is out on November 27th, a seven track that adds another layer to his work.

Available to pre-order HERE , it's preceded by new cut 'Chūnibyō' Tracing his keygen influences, the tones and melodies contain hints of Japanese culture - Kaizo Nanadaru itself translates to ‘seven reconstructed (or hacked) waterfalls’.

