Yamaneko Announces New EP 'Kaizo Nanadaru'

Yamaneko will release new EP 'Kaizo Nanadaru' on November 27th.
The London based producer has developed a singular catalogue, uniting ambient elements with deconstructed club tropes.
An instrumentalist with a singular voice, Yamaneko hits up 1000 Doors for his latest release.
New EP 'Kaizo Nanadaru' is out on November 27th, a seven track that adds another layer to his work.
Available to pre-order HERE, it's preceded by new cut 'Chūnibyō' Tracing his keygen influences, the tones and melodies contain hints of Japanese culture - Kaizo Nanadaru itself translates to ‘seven reconstructed (or hacked) waterfalls’.
