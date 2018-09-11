Yama Warashi's 'Boiled Moon' Is A Journey Into The Unknown

Bristol group Yama Warashi defy description.

A group whose collective creativity bubbles past any barriers placed in their way, led by the bold aesthetic strength of Yoshino Shigihara.

Working with Small Pond Recordings the band's new album 'Boiled Moon' arrives on November 16th, and it follows the acclaimed lavished on debut LP 'Moon Egg'.

Continuing to expand in every single direction, Yama Warashi's music embraces the unknown, an unsettling yet bewitching fusion of ideas.

We're able to share the title cut, and it's almost indescribable - artful, it feels as though each idea has been translated through several languages, until it finally rests in a quite unusual place.

Tune in now.

<a href="http://smallpond.bandcamp.com/album/boiled-moon">Boiled Moon by Yama Warashi</a>

