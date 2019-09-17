Yakul's 'Company' Overhauls Their Neo-Soul Influences

Brighton collective Yakul have shared their new single 'Company'.

The group's loose-limbed beats are matched to some delicious songwriting moments, utilising a soulful twist at every turn.

Reminiscent of Soulquarian mainstays J Dilla and D'Angelo, there's also shades of Australian underground heroes Hiatus Kaiyote in there, too.

New single 'Company' was co-produced alongside Sam Barsh, the LA figure who has worked with everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Tiana Major9.

A blissful piece of neo-soul given a 2k20 overhaul, it's a dazzling return from the south coast outfit.

"'Company' is about having an infatuation with someone who’s super unhealthy for you but every time you see them you get caught up in the game," say the group. "The power dynamic keeps shifting back and forth until you finally manage to drag yourself out and back to reality."

"We’ve had this song for about 18 months now, which generally is longer than we usually sit on a tune for, but we wanted to wait until the right moment for put it out. It’s a bit straighter than a lot of the stuff we do, but it’s nice to stretch ourselves out onto some new ground."

Tune in now.

