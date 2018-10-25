Yakima's 'Point Of This' Is An Artful Escape From Melancholy

Glasgow's Yakima locked themselves away during the winter of 2017, determined to create a full EP.

Ideas poured forth, and the experience gelled them as a group, helping to unite them around common themes, a common purpose.

Currently working on a full length album, Yakima are set to escape the studio to play a pair of dates in the home city over the coming weeks.

Playing Yala! Records first ever Glasgow night, the four-piece will then play an Advent spectacular at the city's wonderful Hug & Pint venue.

We're able to share neat new track 'Point Of This', a finely honed three minute indie rock burner than reminds us of - to varying degrees - Pavement, The Fall, Teenage Fanclub, and Guided By Voices.

As for Yakima, they describe it thus: "This is our attempt at escaping melancholy..."

Catch Yakima at the following shows:

November

1 Glasgow Yala! Night, McChuills

December

7 Glasgow Hug & Pint

