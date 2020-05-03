Yael Naim Shares Gorgeous New Single 'She'

Yael Naim has always had an outward, international viewpoint.

An artist who seeks out fresh challenges, Yael's new album 'Nightsongs' is fast approaching.

Out on March 20th, it's a rich, nuanced return, with a textured approach to sound aligned with her lyrical honesty.

There's real magic about this Franco-Israeli singer-songwriter, and nowhere is this more evident than on new single 'She'.

A track with a haunting quality, it's the sound of Yael Naim succumbing to her artistic instincts and working in a purely natural fashion.

She comments:

“She is really the part of myself that started to pull in the direction that I went in eventually. There was a part of me saying ‘Don’t go there!’ But in the end I had to do what felt right for me.”

Tune in now.

Catch Yael Naim at London's Hoxton Hall on April 1st.

