x/o Launches New Project 'Chaos Butterfly'

Vietnamese-Canadian electronic artist x/o will release new album 'Chaos Butterfly' on April 4th.

The musician won acclaim with their first EP 'Cocoon Egg', and aims to further develop and explore themes of catharsis and personal transformation on this new project.

Out on April 4th, 'Chaos Butterfly' uses left-field electronics to make incisions into their own life, allowing thoughts and memories to pour forth.

Ambitious in scope while retaining a ruthlessly personal feel, the album is led by 'Chrysalis Wrath'.

A kind of primer for the project as a whole, x/o uses laser-accurate electronics to pierce through the digital veil.

Tracklist:

Act I

1. Chrysalis Wrath [prologue]

2. Red Alert

3. Indigo Drop

4. Promise : Armour

5. Initiation relic

Act II

6. Locking in

7. Fight or Flight

8. Cyclone Storm

9. Mirror shard, Phoenix Down

10. Final Wingspan

11. Hea11ng ca11

Photo Credit: Katrin Braga

