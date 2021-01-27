Xiu Xiu Announces New Album Of Duets, 'Oh No'

Xiu Xiu will release new album 'Oh No' on March 26th.

The Jamie Stewart led project returns, with an intriguing concept and a fascinating list of collaborators.

'Duets' finds Xiu Xiu inviting fresh voices into the realm, including Chelsea Wolfe, Sharon Van Etten, Twin Shadow, and Grouper's Liz Harris.

Out on March 26th, the record is led by the soothing, controlled tones of 'A Bottle Of Rum', which features the afore-mentioned Liz Harris.

Angela Seo leads the video, and it's a remarkably fully realised exposition from Xiu Xiu.

Tune in now.

'Oh No' will be released on March 26th.

Tracklisting:

1. Sad Mezcalita (Sharon Van Etten)

2. I Cannot Resist (Deb Demure / Drab Majesty)

3. The Grifters (Haley Fohr / Circuits des Yeux )

4. Goodbye For Good (Greg Saunier / Deerhoof)

5. OH NO (Susanne Sachsse)

6. Rumpus Room (Angus Andrew / Liars)

7. Fuzz Gong Fight (Angela Seo / Xiu Xiu)

8. I Dream of Someone Else Entirely (Owen Pallett)

9. One Hundred Years (Chelsea Wolfe) [The Cure cover]

10. A Classic Screw (Fabrizio Modonese Palumbo)

11. It Bothers Me All the Time (Jonathan Meiburg / Shearwater)

12. Saint Dymphna (George Lewis Jr. / Twin Shadow)

13. Knock Out (Alice Bag)

14. A Bottle of Rum (Liz Harris / Grouper)

15. ANTS (Valerie Diaz)

Photo Credit: Julia Brokaw

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.