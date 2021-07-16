Xcellence! Shares Playful Beatles Homage 'Buy Me Some Love!'

Xcellence! returns with tongue in cheek new single 'Buy Me Some Love!' - tune in below.

The project is a vehicle for Andre Xcellence!, an artist who isn't about to be intimidated by rock royalty.

The DC native - but with deep Trinidad roots - returns with a new single, one that features a reference to the Fab Four.

Yep, 'Buy Me Some Love!' inverts the Beatles' classic single 'Can't Buy Me Love', placing his own stamp on the trope.

Rap meets rock with a pop twist, 'Buy Me Some Love!' is an instantly addictive tune, one you'll want to reload time and time again.

The Beatles references don't end there, however; the video pastiches the Liverpool band's famed Ed Sullivan appearance, a spot that seared their place in the American imagination.

Playing each member of the band, Xcellence! shines by subverting one of pop's central moments.

