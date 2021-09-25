X-Ray Booking Agent Steve Strange Has Died

He was a legend in live music...
Robin Murray
News
25 · 09 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 25 · 09 · 2021
0

X-Ray booking agent Steve Strange has died.

The popular music industry figure started out booking for The Limelight in Belfast in the early 80s, before gravitating to London.

With a colossal passion for music and a seemingly never-ending supply of energy, he worked his way to the very top, becoming a pivotal figure in the careers of artists as disparate as Eminem and Garbage.

Sadly, Steve Strange died on Friday (September 24th) following a short illness; he was 53 years old.

Steve Strange founded X-Ray Touring, and appropriately it was this company that broke the news. “X-ray Touring are deeply saddened to announce that Steve Strange, one of the founding partners of the agency, has passed away after a short illness. We have lost a legendary figure in our personal and professional lives that we will all deeply miss. Steve was a unique individual within our industry, his overwhelming love of music lead to a 30 year plus career guiding the touring of an eclectic mix of artists from all genres of music that he adored.”

It added: “A universally known, hugely respected and loved character – if you hadn’t already seen him at a gig or festival, you’d most certainly hear his infectious and infamous laugh. Steve had the best ears in the agency business, signing and developing the careers of countless world class Artists from small club venues to vast international multi-stadium tours.”

A host of artists paid tribute to Steve Strange today, ranging from Garbage, Ash, Gomez, and Glastonbury head honcho Emily Eavis, through to an extremely rare statement from my bloody valentine.

Find just some of the tributes below:

Steve Strange
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next