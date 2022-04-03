WYRT Hits Reset With 'Risk & Fear'

New York artist WYRT hits reset with new single 'Risk & Fear'.

The songwriter clearly has musician his veins, with his father building a career as a respected gospel artist - indeed, he was a former headliner at the gamed Cotton Club.

His brother, meanwhile, took a slightly different path, touring the world in a metal band and playing gigs on virtually every continent.

WYRT is moving in his own lane, matching pop against soul, with a dose of rock, too, to craft a unique sound.

New single 'Risk & Fear' is his first release in 2022, and it finds WYRT grappling with the meaning of fulfilment, and where it can be found.

WYRT comments...

"It poses the question of is the risk of failure worth the immeasurable reward? I’ve watched a number of family members and friends find their own successes in areas that I perceived I'd failed. However the joy that’s found in those areas is what continues to push me forward..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mark Cluney

- - -