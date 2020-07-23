Wyldest's Zoe Mead Shares Preview Of New Soundtrack Project

Zoe Mead just doesn't seem to stop.

Phenomenally creative, she fronts the glorious London group Wyldest, alongside her solo endeavours.

Ever-industrious, Zoe Mead has composed a new film soundtrack, providing music for incoming flick Birdwatcher.

Written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Laurie Barraclough, it tells the story of a young woman suffering with bereavement.

Stumbling into the English countryside, she embarks on a poetic search for a very specific bird.

Zoe Mead provides the soundtrack, and it contains some probing, beautifully personal musicality.

A screening event has been confirmed, and alongside this we're able to bring you the soothing sounds of 'Seastroke'.

A gently meditative piece, it's remarkably suggestive, with the simple nature of its arrangement linking perfectly with Barraclough's cinematography.

Tune in now.

Birdwatcher screening event takes place on August 25th - details HERE.

