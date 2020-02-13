Wyldest Share Winter Chiller 'Another Christmas'

Wyldest have shared new single 'Another Christmas'.

The project is helmed by Zoe Mead, whose multi-disciplinary approach allows her music and visual arts interests to interweave.

Ending the year with a bauble of indie pop affection, her festive release 'Another Christmas' is about making the most of the connections in your life.

A song "about not taking things for granted in light of a global pandemic", it's blessed with a quiet but assertive sense of carpe diem. "It dawned on me a week or so ago that this was likely to be the first Christmas I have spent away from my family," she reflects.

"I was lying awake at night in bed feeling sorry for myself and feeling all sentimental (I usually moan about having to go back to my hometown at Christmas). It got me thinking about how careless and absent-minded I have been in the past."

"I wanted to write this song in an effort to remind myself how lucky I am to have people around who care and how, even though I may not see them on the 25th December, I need to make more of an effort to see them every other day of the year when I can."

"Christmas is one of those seasons we all get a bit swept up in, perhaps sometimes for the wrong reasons. This year though, can stand as a reminder that the balance of everything is fragile and we need to seize the moment when we can, not just on this one day of the year." Zoe ends: "I wish everyone a safe and happy Christmas. If we can't safely see our friends and families, we can do so another day, and that day will be just as special."

All proceeds from 'Another Christmas' will be donated to Crisis - check out the video below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.