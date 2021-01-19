Wyldest Announces New Album 'Monthly Friend'

Wyldest will release new album 'Monthly Fried' on May 28th.

The project is helmed by Zoe Mead, a multi-disciplinarian whose debut album 'Dream Chaos' was widely acclaimed.

Returning in a reconfigured form, Wyldest are set to release new album this summer, while confirming tour dates for latest in the year.

New album 'Monthly Fried' is out on May 28th via Hand In Hive, and it was written, recorded, and produced by Zoe Mead herself.

New song 'Hollow' is online now, a potent guitar pop jammer in which Wyldest's stark beauty intersects with powerful lyricism.

Zoe Mead comments: “Society and corrupt governments are helpless to the strength of what we collectively will become. I like to think that we’re all just sowing the seeds of what’s to come and it’s a pretty unstoppable thing. I wrote this song about change, something that I believe is the only way the human race can continue to exist, so I’m celebrating it, believing that it's happening.”

Tune in now.

