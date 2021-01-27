WYATT's 'In Another Life' Is A Focussed Blast Of Alt-Pop

WYATT is a true triple threat.

An Oklahoma kid who studied at the Berklee College Of Music, he's able to blend incredible production skills with his penchant for striking songwriting and superb performances.

Having worked with the likes of Trippie Red, Diplo, and Ian Dior - amongst others - his pedigree is undaunted, an artist making waves across North America.

New single 'In Another Life' is a superb return, with its distilled alt-pop mixture picking apart the emotional nuance of leaving a relationship behind.

The vocal contains palpable pangs of longing, while WYATT manages to find the divide between personal feeling and engaging showmanship.

He comments: "'In Another Life' is all about longing for what could’ve been. It’s about having the strength to step back from a relationship that’s not working. It’s about letting go, but still daydreaming of a world where you and I could have a happy ending."

The full video builds on this, adding another facet to his undaunted sense of imagination - tune in now.

