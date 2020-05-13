Wu-Tang Clan Launch 'Protect Ya Hands' Sanitiser

Wu-Tang Clan have launched their own Protect Ya Hands sanitiser.

The struggle against COVID-19 has seen a flew of artists produce their own anti-coronavirus merch, ranging from masks onwards.

Hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan have stepped into the breach, sharing their new A Better Tomorrow collection.

All proceeds from the capsule go to Ottawa Food Bank, Ottawa Mission Foundation, and Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario during the coronavirus crisis, and it features some special merch.

Protect Ya Hands sanitiser is a plant-based, vegan hand sanitiser - it has a citrus scent, and was made in collaboration with skincare company JUSU.

Check out the range HERE.

