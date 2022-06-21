Wu-Lu Returns With 'Scrambled Tricks'

Wu-Lu has shared new single 'Scrambled Tricks'.

Out now, it comes as the London all-rounder continues to make the final preparations for his long-awaited debut album.

Released on July 9th via Warp Records, the LP draws on a hugely diverse palette, driven forward by Wu-Lu's unique creative perspectives.

New single 'Scrambled Tricks' is a case in point - barbed songwriting, it moves from rock to hip-hop in a perfectly natural way, captured in a raw, visceral manner.

Ethan & Tom direct the video, which draws on some classic horror visuals - think A Clockwork Orange, or The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Tune in now.

