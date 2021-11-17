Wu-Lu has signed to Warp Records.

The South London figure is a key part of the city's music scene, both as a collaborator and a potent solo artist.

A series of vital releases have carved out a unique lane, criss-crossing between the improvisatory prowess of jazz, the legacy of post-punk, soul, and more.

Signing to Warp Records, Wu-Lu toasts the venture with brand new single 'Broken Homes', a pensive song that urges the listener to keep going.

A song about quiet defiance, 'Broken Homes' seems to lift Wu-Lu's work to even higher levels.

He comments...

All the shit that you deal with on a daily basis, things can always get better because at the end of the day we are all worth more, we are kings and queens, diamonds in the rough, we are beacons of light in the dark. But it's about unlearning the bullshit that you have had to endure and learn to be normal. When the fact is better than what you have in front of you.

The full video for 'Broken Homes' is online now, directed by Denisha Anderson - a trip to Wu-Lu's own youth in the mid-90s and 00s, it's a touching nostalgia trip.

Tune in now.

Catch Wu-Lu at London's Village Underground on June 14th.

Photo Credit: Machine Operated

