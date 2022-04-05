Wu-Lu Announces Debut Album 'LOGGERHEAD'

South London all-rounder Wu-Lu will release his debut album 'LOGGERHEAD' on July 8th.

A key figure in the city's underground music networks, Wu-Lu is a potent composer, producer, and collaborator.

Debut album 'LOGGERHEAD' is a huge moment for Wu-Lu, and it's set to be released via Warp Records.

Out on July 8th, its led by blistering new single 'Blame' explores a breakdown in communication, and where a forward path can be found.

Wu-Lu comments...

“The song is about a breakdown in communication between my inner voice and my external voice and a situation that arose which lead me to end a relationship...”

The full video blends 'Blame' and bonus track 'Ten'; the 'Blame' visual is directed by Denisha Anderson, with 'Ten' by Ethan & Tom.

Photo Credit: Machine Operated

