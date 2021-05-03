WORRYWORRY Soars With New Single 'Outside'

West London vocalist WORRYWORRY has shared his new single 'Outside'.

The songwriter has shared a string of cuts on SoundCloud, showcasing his dynamic mixture of alt-soul and that post-Weeknd R&B sound.

'Outside' is his debut single - proper - and it's online now, the start of something special from the rising force.

Dominated by his husky vocal, WORRYWORRY dips into personal feelings, etching out his emotions in the lyrics.

The full video is online now, a cinematic offering shot by Aria Mark. Says WORRYWORRY...

“This video is a representation of the bleakness, isolation, but also hope, that is depicted in my song, ‘Outside’. In the video, I appear alone, amongst beautiful and vast landscapes. The cinematography mirrors the message of the song, which is about feeling like an outcast, that I don’t fit in and not wanting to be on the outside...”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.