World Rejoice! Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Returns!

UK producer Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs will release his new album 'When The Lights Go' later this year.

The producer melded together house, electro, and indie songcraft across a flurry of EPs, building an emphatic live show to site alongside.

Earning huge success with debut album 'Trouble' he then embarked on a decade long flurry of live shows, eventually settling in LA.

Building his own studio, he gained a Grammy nomination for his Bonobo link up 'Heartbreak' before the pandemic dawned.

Finding himself in creative form, the 2020 EP 'I Can Hear The Birds' will be followed by a full album.

Out this year on his own Nice Age imprint, 'When The Lights Go' is a pulsating 17 track journey that shows the producer in full 360. New song 'Blood In The Snow' is online now, melding together arena-level electronics with his own poignant voice.

“The song is about melting glaciers,” he mentions. “And, about wanting a daughter [and] where to put love in this tailspin...”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Dan Wilton

