World Rejoice! Sylvan Esso Return!

Sylvan Esso break cover with new single 'Sunburn'.

The duo's 2020 album 'Free Love' earned a Grammy nomination, but the pandemic curtailed their touring ambitions.

Turning that energy into studio sessions, the pair - Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn - have sculpted something new.

New single 'Sunburn' is online now - an apt title for the Clash team, who just finished lunch in a scorching courtyard - and it represents a fresh beginning.

A soaring alt-pop burner that moves to a triumphant conclusion, its wide-eyed charm is sheer Sylvan Esso.

Say the duo...

‘Sunburn’ is:

eating candy til you’re sick

riding your bike too fast down a hill

when you're five years old and don't want to get out of the water, and by the end you're shivering

and all your fingers are pruney and your lips are turned purple

an undertow that sneaks up unsuspectingly

the painful pulsing pink of swollen eyelids leftover after a day lying in the sun

plunging forward without time for second-guessing

produced by Sylvan Esso

for you

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bobby Strickland

- - -