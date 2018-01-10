World Rejoice! Sharon Van Etten Is Back!

Sharon Van Etten is back.

The songwriter has taken a back seat of late, in her own words she went "back to school, had a child, and landed my first acting gig..."

Along the way, though, Sharon Van Etten completed work on a new album, with 'Remind Me Tomorrow' set to be released on January 18th.

She comments: "I want to be a mom, a singer, an actress, go to school, but yeah, I have a stain on my shirt, oatmeal in my hair and I feel like a mess, but I'm here. Doing it. This record is about pursuing your passions."

Lead single 'Comeback Kid' was initially sketched out on piano, but due to Van Etten's insistence that she “didn’t want it to be pretty” it took on a menacing, brooding electronic tone.

Tune in below.

