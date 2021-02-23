World Rejoice! Kero Kero Bonito Are Back!

Kero Kero Bonito will release new EP 'Civilisation II' on April 21st.

The UK group sit at the forefront of 21st century pop, blending elements of J-Pop, PC Music, and more into an ultra-colourful brew.

With two albums and 175 million streams under their collective belts, the trio returned this Spring with a brand new EP.

'Civilisation II' will be released on April 21st, and it's the sequel to their 2019 EP 'Civilisation I'.

New single 'The Princess And The Clock' is online now, a bold, vivid return, one in which each colour and tone is pushed to the limit.

A 21st century fairytale, the song is - in the word of Kero Kero Bonito - "the tale of a young explorer who is kidnapped while sailing the world, imprisoned at the top of a tower and worshipped as royalty by an isolated society. Trapped in her chamber, she spends years dreaming of escaping, until one day she disappears."

"A legend of our own invention, 'The Princess And The Clock' was written before COVID emerged, though the long, lonely hours and escapist dreams its protagonist experiences will be relatable to many right now. It's a song for anyone who has ever felt trapped, lost and alone."

Photo Credit: Matilda Hill-Jenkins

