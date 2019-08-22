World Rejoice! Isobel Campbell Is Back!

Isobel Campbell is set to release new solo album 'There Is No Other' on January 31st.
The Scottish artist was a key member of Belle & Sebastian across their first three albums, before departing to explore other projects.
Maintaining a wonderful partnership with Mark Lanegan, she then seemed to move back into the shadows.
Absent for far too long, Isobel Campbell is back, with new material, a full album, and a flurry of live shows on the horizon.
'There Is No Other' lands on January 31st, with Isobel confirming plans for a full UK tour.
New song 'Ant Life' is online now, and it leans on the songwriter's indie pop roots, with a neat rhythm offset by a looping acoustic guitar pattern and that whispered vocal.
It's certainly engrossing, a remarkably fresh-sounding song that essentially picks up exactly where Isobel Campbell left off.
Tune in now.
Catch Isobel Campbell at the following shows:
January
28 Leeds Brudenell Social Club
30 Glasgow Celtic Connections
31 Belfast The Empire Music Hall
February
1 Dublin Liberty Hall
2 Manchester The Deaf Institute
3 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
5 Bristol Komedia
7 London St Pancras Old Church (2 x shows)
Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn