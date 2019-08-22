World Rejoice! Isobel Campbell Is Back!

New album 'There Is No Other' confirmed...
Isobel Campbell is set to release new solo album 'There Is No Other' on January 31st.

The Scottish artist was a key member of Belle & Sebastian across their first three albums, before departing to explore other projects.

Maintaining a wonderful partnership with Mark Lanegan, she then seemed to move back into the shadows.

Absent for far too long, Isobel Campbell is back, with new material, a full album, and a flurry of live shows on the horizon.

'There Is No Other' lands on January 31st, with Isobel confirming plans for a full UK tour.

New song 'Ant Life' is online now, and it leans on the songwriter's indie pop roots, with a neat rhythm offset by a looping acoustic guitar pattern and that whispered vocal.

It's certainly engrossing, a remarkably fresh-sounding song that essentially picks up exactly where Isobel Campbell left off.

Tune in now.

Catch Isobel Campbell at the following shows:

January
28 Leeds Brudenell Social Club
30 Glasgow Celtic Connections
31 Belfast The Empire Music Hall

February
1 Dublin Liberty Hall
2 Manchester The Deaf Institute
3 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
5 Bristol Komedia
7 London St Pancras Old Church (2 x shows)

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn

