World Rejoice! Isobel Campbell Is Back!

Isobel Campbell is set to release new solo album 'There Is No Other' on January 31st.

The Scottish artist was a key member of Belle & Sebastian across their first three albums, before departing to explore other projects.

Maintaining a wonderful partnership with Mark Lanegan, she then seemed to move back into the shadows.

Absent for far too long, Isobel Campbell is back, with new material, a full album, and a flurry of live shows on the horizon.

'There Is No Other' lands on January 31st, with Isobel confirming plans for a full UK tour.

New song 'Ant Life' is online now, and it leans on the songwriter's indie pop roots, with a neat rhythm offset by a looping acoustic guitar pattern and that whispered vocal.

It's certainly engrossing, a remarkably fresh-sounding song that essentially picks up exactly where Isobel Campbell left off.

Tune in now.

Catch Isobel Campbell at the following shows:

January

28 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

30 Glasgow Celtic Connections

31 Belfast The Empire Music Hall

February

1 Dublin Liberty Hall

2 Manchester The Deaf Institute

3 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

5 Bristol Komedia

7 London St Pancras Old Church (2 x shows)

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn