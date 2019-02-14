World Rejoice! Efterklang Are Back!

Danish group Efterklang will release new album 'Altid Sammen' on September 20th.

The band seemed to come to a halt following the release of 2012's 'Piramida', evolving into a series of other projects.

Never quite removing Efterklang from their sub-conscious, the Danish group are back in the saddle, with a new album and fresh tour dates confirmed.

New album 'Altid Sammen' lands on September 20th, a record fuelled by "belief and togetherness".

Casper Clausen explains: “Not in a religious way – none of us are believers of a defined religion. The words are searching for meaning in intimate relationships, in nature, in death and eternity. The bonds we create; to gather, hold hands, sing or share a moment together. We’re all connected, across nations, age, sex and gender. We come together with all of our backgrounds, and we move apart in all sorts of directions, always together.”

New song 'Vi er uendelig' is online now - the title translates as 'We are infinite' and it comes complete with visuals from director Andreas Koefoed.

The video is a homage to an iconic TV performance from French star Johnny Hallyday in 1964, and it features the model and photographer (and fellow Dane!) Helena Christensen.

Tune in now.

Catch Efterklang at the following shows:

August

23 Edinburgh Leith Theatre (Edinburgh International Festival)

February

29 London Barbican

