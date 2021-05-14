Working Men's Club Share New 'X' Remixes

Following the release of rock-electro hybrid ‘X’, Working Men’s Club share a 7” and 12” EP comprised of Minsky Rock and Paranoid London ‘X’ remixes, alongside ‘Y’, the trippy B-side cut straight from the knife’s edge.

In an interview with DIY back in 2019 , frontman Syd Minsky-Sargeant set out his plans to bulldoze the music industry, and put it back together in his image, one that stands for nothing and no one. Since then, Working Men’s Club have done just that: they’ve produced music that is weird as fuck (his words) and they’ve brazenly stood by it.

Minsky made it crystal clear back then that he wasn’t making music for the attention, unlike some other names he pointed out, though that does seem to be what they’re getting right now. Well, if the people are talking... might as well give them something worth talking about.

One such thing is the video shot for John Cooper Clarke. We’re still stuck on the manic cut between scenes of 80s disco (you can tell just from the haircuts) and what looks suspiciously like an acid-laced wedding party.

Working Men’s Club is invite only. They’ve announced their headline U.K tour in November with their biggest show to date under the roof of Brixton Electric in London. Syd Minsky is ready to fuck **the place up. We’re sure it’ll be one hell of a trip.

Words: Jessica Fynn

