Woody Woodmansey Removed From David Bowie Tribute As He Is Unvaccinated

Woody Woodmansey has been removed from an upcoming David Bowie tour due to his unvaccinated status.

The drummer was a key component of the Spiders From Mars, with his energetic style propelling Bowie's Ziggy Stardust era to fame.

Due to be part of Holy Holy's upcoming Best Of Bowie tour, Woody Woodmansey was due to re-unite with producer Tony Visconti, who is also part of the project.

Woody Woodmansey remains unvaccinated, and this decision has seen the drummer removed rom Holy Holy's plans.

“It is with deep regret that I have to announce I will no longer be a part of the band Holy Holy,” the drummer wrote online. “Due to my medical exemption regarding the C19 vaccination, the band do not feel safe having me involved and have replaced me in the band. Therefore, you will not be seeing me on the upcoming tour in March 2022.”

Woody Woodmansey added: “I have no negative feelings towards the band, they are doing what they believe is best for them, whilst I am doing the same. I am sad not to be part of the band and I will miss connecting with all the fans. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support over the years, especially for your messages of comfort and encouragement over the last year, they meant a lot. I am fit and healthy and doing well.”

In turn, a spokesperson for Holy Holy told NME : “The vaccine is something that the band and crew feel very strongly about for the health and safety of everyone involved in the tour.”

“It is incredibly sad that personal beliefs over the vaccine has lead to the break-up of the original incarnation of the band, but the decision was not taken lightly and the remaining members of Holy Holy are focused on providing the same exceptional quality shows, with all the stardust of Bowie, as safely as possible for all involved.”

Catch Holy Holy's Best Of Bowie tribute at the following shows:

March

2 Birmingham Town Hall

4 Cambridge Corn Exchange

5 York Barbican

6 Glasgow O2 Academy

7 Liverpool Philarmonic

9 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

11 Bath Forum

12 Cardiff Tramshed

13 London Barbican

