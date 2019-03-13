Woodstock 50 Is Officially Cancelled

Woodstock 50 has officially been cancelled.

The festival was originally slated to run across August 16th - 18th, and was due to take place on Watkins Glen International speedway in upstate New York.

The site fell through, with the Woodstock 50 attempting to find another site in various points across the state.

Eventually aiming to utilising Merriweather Post Pavillion in Maryland, “unforeseen setbacks” have caused organised to pull the festival in its entirety.

In a statement, Michael Lang - co-founder of the original Woodstock festival in 1969 - expressed his sadness at the turn of events.

He said: “We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the Festival we imagined with the great line-up we had booked and the social engagement we were anticipating. We thank the artists, fans and partners who stood by us even in the face of adversity.”

The confusion surrounding the event led to all artists booked for the event being released from their contracts - ultimately, more than $32 million was reportedly spent on artist fees, with Woodstock 50 urging those on the line up to donate 10% of the fees to charity.

Organizer Greg Peck hopes that the festival's impact will live on: “Woodstock’s values of peace and tolerance are more important today than ever for all of us to stand for and we look to the future for ways to honor and celebrate these ideals.”

A smaller 50th anniversary Woodstock celebration takes place at a site in Bethel, New York on August 18th.

(via Spin )

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.