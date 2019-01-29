Woman's Hour Bring The Chills On 'Luke'

Woman's Hour have shared their icy new song 'Luke' - tune in now.

The band were pushed to the brink following the release of their debut album, forced to take time off to re-assess.

Bringing their work together on new album 'Ephyra', the record drops on February 15th and is followed by a full UK tour.

Sub-zero new song 'Luke' arrives just as the temperatures plummet, a wintery track that feels at home on desolate moors.

Propelled by those crystalline yet evocative synth lines, Woman's Hour purr:

“Luke, do you notice that we're turning on an axis in space, orbiting the sun and it's bigger than us. We're only made of atoms, can we collide in love, I only want to see you and be near you.”

Tune in now.

'Ephyra' will be released on February 15th. Photo Credit: Matilda Hill-Jenkins

