Wolf & Moon Return With 'While We Ride'

Berlin based group Wolf & Moon have shared their new single 'While We Ride'.

The band's 2019 debut album was a huge success, prompting a global tour, including more than 130 concerts.

The energy accrued on that tour pushed the group back into the studio, with the two-piece working on fresh material.

The dream-folk outfit return with 'While We Ride', and it harks back to the freedom Wolf & Moon found on the road.

Lyrically and sonically an ode to escapism, 'While We Ride' is about unhitching yourself from expectations, and plunging into possibility.

Shaded in flecks of electronica, it's a neat piece of organic melody that twists and turns with palpable abandon.

Tune in now.

