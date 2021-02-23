Wolf Alice's 'The Last Man On Earth' Is The Return We Need

Wolf Alice are back.

Feel that? Spring is in the air, vaccinations are being rolled out, and festivals are moving with a little more confidence.

Time for a new Wolf Alice album, then. After weeks of teasing the follow up to 2017's 'Visions Of A Life' has been announced, with 'Blue Weekend' set to land on June 11th.

New song 'The Last Man On Earth' is out now, and it's a Vonnegut-referencing protest against human-manufactured dystopias.

A blast of light from dark clouds, it's a bold return, with that Wolf Alice crunch bound to a serene sense of grace.

The sound of one of the country's finest guitar groups moving with utmost confidence, 'The Last Man On Earth' eases Wolf Alice into a fresh chapter.

Ellie Rowsell comments...

“It’s about the arrogance of humans. I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle and I had written the line ‘Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god’ in my notes. But then I thought: ‘Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from god, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?’”

Jordan Hemingway directs the full video, which airs at 7pm tonight.

Listen to 'The Last Man On Earth' below.

Photo Credit: Jordan Hemingway

